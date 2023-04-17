Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Aarey Forest case: SC slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Mumbai Metro for breaching authorised limit

However, a bench of judges comprising of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala allowed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest.

Mumbai Published on: April 17, 2023
Aarey Forest case: The Supreme Court on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the Mumbai Metro for the felling of more trees than authorised in the Aarey forest. The court directed authorities to pay the fine within two weeks. 

A bench of judges comprising of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, however, allowed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying that a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

"MMRCL within a period of two weeks should provide an amount of 10 lakh to the conservator of forests. The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed," the bench said.

"We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added. The apex court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

