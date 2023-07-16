Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP KI ADALAT

AAP KI ADALAT: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has lashed out at Islamic orthodoxy saying that he has not only visited temples and churches, but has also visited Jewish synagogue, and yet he believes in Allah, who is 'vast and limitless'.

He was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' on India TV. The show will be re-telecast tonight at 10 pm. He was asked about a Kerala Sunni leader Abdul Hamid Faizi who objected to the Governor visiting the famous Sabarimala shrine and performing pooja. The Sunni leader had said that the Governor may be having a Muslim name, but "he is out of Islam".

Replying to this, Arif Mohammad Khan said: "I believe in the teachings of 12th century Sufi poet Muhammad Ibn Arabi, who said, 'Do not confine yourself to one belief or a single tradition. Have faith in all kind of beliefs because God is so vast and tremendous that He cannot be restricted to one or more beliefs."

Khan gave the example of Indonesia, where there is a statue of Lord Krishna teaching Arjuna outside the Presidential Palace. "Ask any Indonesian, how do you have Hindu icons since you are a Muslim? They will reply, 'Of course we are Muslims, Islam is our religion but these icons are part of our culture.' In other words, they want to say that we have faith in Islam, but this is our culture."

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that Islamic clerics say that a devout Muslim shall not bow his head before anybody except Allah, Khan replied: "Does it mean, there is somebody apart from Allah? I believe in One, and I find Him everywhere. To say that there is somebody apart from Allah, is itself un-Islamic. I visit temples and churches too. As a politician, there is not a single big temple in Kanpur which I did not visit. In Delhi, behind Khan Market, I visited the Jewish Synagogue. Ask the rabbis there, they will tell you how many times I visited their synagogue. I don't think Khuda (Allah) or Khuda's rehmat (mercy) is confined to a few, it is for all."

Asked why actor Shahrukh Khan was trolled by Islamic orthodoxy for praying to Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi festival and immersing the idol in the river, Khan said: "I cannot sit in judgement on whatever one practises. The verse of Holy Quran says, 'everything is under His control', and when Shahrukh goes to immerse Ganesha idol, is he outside His control?"

Asked about actor Sara Ali Khan praying at Mahakaleshwar temple, Khan said: "Let me quote a verse from Upanishad that says, expand the horizons of your mind, accept everyone as your own, and you shall always be happy, those who have narrow mindset can never be happy."

'Aap Ki Adalat' show with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be re-telecast tonight at 10 pm on India TV.

