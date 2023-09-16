Aap Ki Adalat: PM Modi is role model for several world leaders, says Jaishankar on G20 success

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, while describing the recently concluded G20 summit as a resounding success that showcased what he termed as a "Shining India", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become "a sort of a role model for several world leaders."

Rajat Sharma: The Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has described Modi as the most loved leader in the world?

Jaishankar: "There are many such countries and world leaders for whom Modi Ji has become a sort of a role model. They find him very much decisive, courageous in the face of big challenges and his great vision. The world today has become tech-savvy. Modi gets the largest support from those who are tech-savvy. Modi ji's initiatives always has a good connect somewhere."

Rajat Sharma: What do heads of states or prime ministers or presidents speak to you about Modi?

Jaishankar: "Look, my biggest problem is, when they come, everybody wants to meet him. I am also a time manager. I face some problems on how to arrange meetings for all, how to organize. You must have seen, the moment he handed over the gavel to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, our responsibility ended. But soon afterwards, all other leaders stayed behind. They wanted to meet Modi Ji in one-to-one meetings. Our program that day went on till late into the night, because every leader wanted to meet him before leaving."

Rajat Sharma: The Australian Prime Minister had publicly said, "He is The Boss". What dialogue did Modi make for him to say so?

Jaishankar: "Dialogue Nahin Maara. Modi Ji Apne Dialogue Ko Ek Kism Se Radiate Karte Hain Jab Woh Aate Hain. Aapko Nahin Lagta Ki He Is The Boss?" (There was no dialogue. Modiji's dialogue radiates from him when he enters. Don't you think, He Is The Boss?)

Asked whose idea was it to assemble all G20 leaders at the samadhi of Gandhiji at Rajghat, Dr S. Jaishankar replied: "No. There are two points. One, it was Modi Ji's idea because Gandhiji is the most iconic figure across the world. So when world leaders came, it was felt proper to go there together and pay our tributes. It seemed a natural thing for me and him (Modi) too. Two, many people appreciated this. We heard, saw pictures and we had that emotional feeling there. Many leaders mentioned this in the third last session."

Rajat Sharma: But Congress leaders are saying that Modi Ji has taken over their icon Gandhiji?

Jaishankar: "Arrey, what should I say? Those who crib will continue to crib, those who work will continue to work. Look, G20 is not a political issue. It relates to our country. Every Indian citizen should feel proud."

Dr S Jaishankar disclosed how Modi had to intervene personally to ensure that a unanimous joint declaration was adopted at the G20 summit. He said: "At several points of time, we felt there won't be a joint declaration. It was a difficult task. It was not easy to have unanimity in today's world situation....Finally, before we had to conclude, we found that we need to speak to only a few countries directly. This was in the interest of all. Had we failed in getting unanimity on Ukraine, all our work on other issues could have gone waste. Our team told me, and I went to Modi Ji and told him, these are two or three leaders to whom you must speak directly. He went and spoke to them directly."

Rajat Sharma: Well, for the first time you are revealing that it was because of Modi Ji that the joint declaration was adopted?

Jaishankar: "There was a huge lounge, twice or thrice the size of this studio. He (Modi) went personally and convinced these leaders to accept a compromise, because the total package was in every nation's interest. He told them, please do not block the declaration because of a word or a sentence. I felt, most of the leaders agreed, they had personal respect for Modi Ji and they were aware of the relationship."

Latest India News