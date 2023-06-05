Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 5, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Wrestlers rejoin duty, but say, ‘fight to get justice will continue’
- Train services in Odisha now normal, relatives of accident victims being traced
- Rahul Gandhi claims, Congress will defeat BJP in 2024 elections
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.