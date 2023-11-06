Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Did Mahadev betting app owner pay Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel? Who helped the owner to flee from India?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses Jodhpur rally after CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination

Video of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing crores worth transactions becomes viral in MP, Congress demands action from EC, Tomar's son files police complaint

