Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calls Jyotiraditya Scindia a ‘traitor’ in election rally, Scindia asks people to teach Congress a lesson for this remark
  • In Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah describes CM Bhupesh Baghel as a “pre-paid CM”, asks people to stop his ATM
  • Huge rush of travellers at railway stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana, heading to UP, Bihar for Chhath festival

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

