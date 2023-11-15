Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 15, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi calls Jyotiraditya Scindia a ‘traitor’ in election rally, Scindia asks people to teach Congress a lesson for this remark

In Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah describes CM Bhupesh Baghel as a “pre-paid CM”, asks people to stop his ATM

Huge rush of travellers at railway stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana, heading to UP, Bihar for Chhath festival

