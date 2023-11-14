Tuesday, November 14, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • War of words breaks out, after PM Narendra Modi‘s jibe at Rahul Gandhi, (without naming him), says ‘Murkhon Ka Sardar’, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge retorts, says, ‘Jhoothon Ka Sardar’
  • Poll fever rises as UP CM Yogi Adityanath , JP Nadda , Himanta Biswa Sarma, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah, Kamal Nath, Akhilesh Yadav campaign in MP, Chhattisgarh
  • In Telangana, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy lashes out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, says, he’s an RSS-BJP agent, Owaisi retorts

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

