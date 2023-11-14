Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 14, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- War of words breaks out, after PM Narendra Modi‘s jibe at Rahul Gandhi, (without naming him), says ‘Murkhon Ka Sardar’, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge retorts, says, ‘Jhoothon Ka Sardar’
- Poll fever rises as UP CM Yogi Adityanath , JP Nadda , Himanta Biswa Sarma, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah, Kamal Nath, Akhilesh Yadav campaign in MP, Chhattisgarh
- In Telangana, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy lashes out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, says, he’s an RSS-BJP agent, Owaisi retorts
