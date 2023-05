Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 16, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode :

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Rahul to take final decision on Karnataka CM, Kharge meets both claimants

Bageshwar Dham baba creates flutter in Bihar, RJD leader compares him with ‘madari’ (juggler)

MP police arrests 16 people in Bhopal, Hyderabad, on charge of ‘love jihad’, conversion

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News