Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi sets tone for elections, bats for uniform civil code, Jamiat Ulama, other parties oppose

Exclusive: PM Narendra Modi says, a united opposition means ‘a guarantee of scams’ of Rs 20 lakh crore

Exclusive: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur, Maharashtra with half his cabinet, 103 MLAs, 3 MLCs, 7 MPs

