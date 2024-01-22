Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Millions watched PM Narendra Modi inaugurating Ram Janmasthan temple in Ayodhya, Top celebrities attend ceremony.

“Today marks the advent of a new era for next 1,000 years..the Wheel of Time (Kaal Chakra) is changing”, says PM

One million diyas lit in Ayodhya to celebrate opening of Ram Janmasthan temple, millions of ‘diyas’ lit in homes across India

