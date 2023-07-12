Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2023

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023 20:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • At 207.9 metres, Yamuna breaks 45-years-old record, flood threat hovers over Delhi

  • Fresh red alert in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

  • Trinamool Congress sweeps Bengal panchayat polls, bomb blasts, firing continue, Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, Congress, Left for violence

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm

