Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2021

Exclusive: Mamata meets Sharad Pawar, says, ‘What is UPA? There is no UPA?’ What is her game plan?

Exclusive: Congress says, ‘opposition unity minus Congress will be nothing but a pipe dream’

Exclusive: Akhilesh campaigns in Bundelkhand, Yogi in Ayodhya, Deputy CM K P Maurya rakes up Mathura issue

