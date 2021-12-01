Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
  • No rath yatra or new mantra is going to help BJP in UP polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
  • President approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, notification issued
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2021

New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2021 23:02 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Mamata meets Sharad Pawar, says, ‘What is UPA? There is no UPA?’ What is her game plan?
  • Exclusive: Congress says, ‘opposition unity minus Congress will be nothing but a pipe dream’
  • Exclusive: Akhilesh campaigns in Bundelkhand, Yogi in Ayodhya, Deputy CM K P Maurya rakes up Mathura issue

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

