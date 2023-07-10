Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 10, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Floods devastate large parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, 72 deaths in HP, PM Narendra Modi speaks to both CMs

Yamuna flowing above danger level in Delhi, many low-lying areas inundated

Floods inundate large areas in Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula of Haryana

