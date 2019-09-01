Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL Uttar Pradesh: Four injured in clash over land dispute

At least four people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute, police said on Sunday.

According to SHO Pankaj Tyagi, three people were arrested following the skirmish in Nagla Khepad village under Muranpur Police Station in the district on Saturday evening.

The groups attacked each other with sharp weapons and lathis, he added.

