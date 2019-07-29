Case of the mysterious 'Hon'ble Congress President'

Image Source : FILE/AP Well, your guess is as bad as ours.

The Congress leadership crisis which began in late May with Rahul Gandhi resigning from the president’s post looked set to enter August -- well, till now.

But it has taken a rather mysterious turn.

A communique signed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, announcing the appointment of Srinivas BV as the interim president of the Indian Youth Congress said "the Hon'ble Congress president" [READ: WITH NO NAME] had assigned the latter the very important role.

But who is this Congress president?

For all we know, Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the party president and nobody was assigned the coveted trophy-of-a-post.

And for everything else we know, the Gandhi scion has not changed his name to "Hon'ble".

So who is the mysterious person aka president? Who is the 'Hon'ble' person?

Well, your guess is as bad as ours.

On a related note, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have been backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the post of Congress president, saying that the Congress general secretary would be an ideal candidate to take over the reins of the party.