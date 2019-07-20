Image Source : INDIA TV Man, his son killed after being hit by tempo in northeast Delhi

A man and his five-year-old son were killed on Saturday allegedly after a tempo hit them while they were crossing a road in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajpal (45), a resident of Hathgai near Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and his son Shiva, they said.

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 5.20 am. Rajpal and his son were crossing a road near the DTC depot, when a speeding tempo hit them and fled the spot.

Rajpal's wife and their another daughter were walking behind at a distance when the incident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Rajpal worked as a labourer in Shahjahanpur. He along with his wife and children were on their way to meet their elder daughter, who is married and lives in Nand Nagri area, the officer said.

The father-son duo was rushed to Guru Tej Bahadur (GTB) hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

A case was registered and a witness shared the registration number of the offending vehicle, he said.

The tempo driver, Sambhu Kumar (38), who is a Karol Bagh resident, was arrested and his vehicle seized, police said.

