Humid morning in Delhi, rains expected

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 73 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains with thunderstorm for the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius.

