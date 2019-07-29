'Humari bheekh par jeete ho': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi blasts official in Sultanpur for complaints in Power Department | WATCH VIDEO

'Humari bheekh par jeete ho': BJP MP Maneka Gandhi blasts official in Sultanpur for complaints in Power Department

Humari bheekh par jeete ho! That's what BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said to an official in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur as she lost her cool on Sunday. The BJP leader was holding a meeting with officials to address issues of the region.

Gandhi, who is MP from Sultanpur, said she received as many as 4000-5000 complaints, most of them being for the Power Department. For the same, she questioned a SDO of the department during the meeting, which had several others in attendance.

"Kitni baar bola hai tumse. Kis marz ki dawa ho tum...kis cheez ki tankhwa lete ho. Roz ke roz yahi bolte ho...aaj ho jaayga...aaj ho jaayga," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video. To this, the SDO uttered in response: "Change karwa diye hain."

Gandhi, however, seemed in no mood to budge.

"Change karwaya...kitne phone call ke baad. Tum koi raja ho kya...chhote mote karmchaari...humari bheekh par jeete ho," she said scoffing at the official.

Maneka Gandhi had stirred a controversy for her remarks ahead of the Lok Sabha election too.

Maneka was banned by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours. In a rally, Gandhi had told Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

WATCH VIDEO:

