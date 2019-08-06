Bharat Ratna for PM Modi: BJP MP's demand after Article 370 scrapping

PM Modi/File Image

In a bold decision, Modi government on Monday decided to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir, also paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. People from all walks of life praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the unprecedented move. And there was one demanding India's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna - to be conferred on PM Modi.

Guman Singh Damor, a BJP member from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam parliamentary constituncy, lauded "yugpurush" Modi for his bold decisions, including that of abrogating Article 370.

"Modi ji is yugpurush. Many foreign countries have conferred awards to him. By taking a decision today he has made crores of Indians happy. I demand that he should be awarded Bharat Ratna," he said during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Other members including Ravi Kishan, Pragya Singh Thakur, Vijay Kumar Dubey, Vishnu Dutt hailed the government's move to scrap Article 370 as "historic".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation, for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two countries. Modi has also been honoured with various awards and accolades, including United Arab Emirates' Zayed Medal, Philip Kotler Presidential Award and prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018.

