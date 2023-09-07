Mizoram CM Zoramthanga meets 10 Kuki MLAs, civil society groups

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met ten Kuki MLAs from Manipur, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) and suspension of Operation (SoO) and said he was deeply hurt with the sufferings of people due to the violence in Manipur.

Further speaking on the Manipur violence, the Chief Minister said that the people of Mizoram were ready to help their fellow brothers and sisters adding that further actions should be taken with the consultation of various organisations and the public.

According to reports, ministers, MLAs, representatives of Mizo People's Convention, Kuki Students' Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, Zomi Council Student Organisation and other organisations were present in the meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister.

Manipur witnessed widespread violence in May over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. The order led to enthnic clashes between two groups, Meiteis and Kukis.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

