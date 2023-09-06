Mizoram: Over 2 kg heroin seized, 6 held

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
     
Acting on specific inputs, police recovered 915 gm of heroin in Serchhip. At least six people have been arrested for possessing the contraband, official said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2023 12:03 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mizoram: Over two kg heroin have been seized by The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and the state police, officials said on Tuesday. At least six people have been arrested in the matter.

Acting on specific inputs, police recovered 915 gm of heroin in Serchhip. Five people - four from Assam and one from Tripura – were arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

Two vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the seizure.

In another operation, police recovered 1.4 kg of heroin on Monday and apprehended an 18-year-old man in Saitual district, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

