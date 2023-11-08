Day after meeting Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray calls party meet in Matoshree on November 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a party meeting in Matoshree on November 9 a day after he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. The meeting is expected to be held at around 1 pm.

Speculations are doing the rounds that some key decisions may be taken by the Uddhav-led Sena since as he met Sharad Pawar yesterday.

The meeting has been called at a time when the Maharashtra government is facing the issue of Maratha quota and agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange has set a January 2 deadline for the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government to decide on the quota.

Last week, Shinde called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which took a violent turn in some parts of the state, but Uddhav was not invited for the meet.

The CM has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said their party president Uddhav Thackeray has not been invited for the all-party meeting called by CM Shinde.

Slamming the Shiv Sena-led coalition government, Raut said while Maharashtra is burning, the Shinde dispensation is resorting to "shameless politics".

"Leaders with just one or no MLA have been invited for the all-party meeting, but a party with 16 MLAs and six MPs has not been extended an invitation because Shiv Sena (UBT) has become an eyesore to them," Raut said in a post on X.

