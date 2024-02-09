Team Uddhav leader's murder: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests assailant Mauris Noronha's bodyguard

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Assailant late Mauris Noronha (L) along with Uddhav Sena leader late Abhishek Ghosalkar (R)

A day after Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead during a 'Facebook Live', the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the assailant's bodyguard on Friday. According to sources, the bodyguard, identified as Amrendra Mishra, was arrested under the Arms Act. He was employed by assailant Mauris Noronha a few months ago. Mishra will be produced before the Mumbai Killa court on Saturday, the sources added.

On Thursday evening, Noronha, a local 'social activist', shot at least 4 rounds of bullet at Ghosalkar before ending his own life. A video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West), showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

Question on state's law and order

The attack, which streamed live on Facebook, came days after Maharashtra witnessed CCVT footage of a BJP MLA opening fire inside a police station in neighbouring Thane district and raised questions about the law and order situation.

40-year-old Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, was also a former corporator. Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity” but the Facebook live was arranged to clarify that they had come together to end their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, a police official said.

Sanjay Raut demands CM's resignation

Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut demanded resignation from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a post on 'X', Raut wrote, "Goon rule in Maharashtra! Morish Narohna, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the bungalow. The Chief Minister met him." "Morrish was invited to join the Shinde Sena! Fadnavis is a complete failure as Home Minister! Resign!" he added.

