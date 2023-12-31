Maharashtra: 95 detained after raid at rave party in Thane, drugs seized, CM Shinde reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: 95 detained after raid at rave party in Thane, drugs seized, CM reacts

The Crime Branch detained at least 95 people from Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday after raiding a rave party, an official said.

The raid was carried out by officials of the Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi, an official said.

At least 95 persons, among them five women, were found partying at the site and have been detained, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said.

The police have arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), who organised the party, he said

The police recovered 70 gm of charas, 0.41 gm of LSD, 2.10 gm of Ecstasy pills, 200 gm of ganja and alcohol from the scene, and also seized 21 motorcycles, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 8 lakh.

An offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and only two persons have been arrested so far, he said.

Maharashtra CM Shinde reacts

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Police are alert, and action is being taken. Drugs, including MD, have been recovered. A case has been registered. We have taken a resolution for a drug-free Mumbai, and strict action is being taken."

