Mumbai weather update: Orange alert issued, landslide hits residential society in Andheri East

A landslide occured on a slope behind an eight-story building in the Andheri area of Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate individuals from the structure, city authorities said. There was no report of injury to anybody in the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has given an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital and adjoining Thane and Raigad regions, foreseeing weighty to exceptionally weighty downpours at isolated places on Tuesday, according to the civil official.

The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the avalanche behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 a.m., the officials said.

Soil and stones tumbled from the slope region behind the structure, which has 168 rooms. Consequently, the structure was being emptied, a civic official said. Police, ward staff, and the fire detachment have been prepared, he said. A fire unit official said they have sent two of their vehicles to the spot as a precautionary measure.

'Orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad

Most parts of Mumbai saw a cloudy sky, however, no downpour has occurred since early Tuesday morning. Following a heavy downpour last week, the rain has decreased in Mumbai since Sunday. In certain parts of Mumbai, the sun momentarily emerged from the mists on Monday.

The IMD Mumbai in its "district forecast and warnings" on Monday evening gave an 'orange' alert for the city, foreseeing weighty to exceptionally weighty precipitation at detached places over the course of the following 24 hours, the community official said.

The climate department has likewise given an 'orange' alert for Raigad and Thane districts, and a 'yellow' alert for the Palghar region, he said. In Tuesday morning's everyday "weather forecast", the climate authority has anticipated "moderate to heavy precipitation" in the following 24 hours, the authority said.

The island city and eastern and western rural areas got typical precipitation of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm, and 55.20 mm, separately, in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)