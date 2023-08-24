Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts in Andheri, streets flooded | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Screenshot of viral video

A water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Andheri area, causing a significant amount of water to be wasted. The water gushed several feet into the air near residential complexes. Several streets of the city were flooded due to the incident on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per the reports, the incident took place opposite Infinity Mall at Oshiwara in Andheri (West) around 2.45 pm. Mumbai civic body officials said the affected pipeline of 1200 mm in diameter.

The viral video showed water gushing out from the ruptured pipeline and shooting up as high as 8-10-storey buildings. The pipeline burst led to lakhs of litres of water going to waste. The area around the mall was flooded because of the incident. People could be seen manoeuvring their way through a heavily flooded street.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the hydraulic department first stopped the water supply in the pipeline and a repairing work was undertaken immediately.

As a consequence of the incident, certain areas such as Millat Nagar, SVP Nagar, MHADA, and Lokhandwala will experience a disruption in water supply until the repair work on the pipeline is concluded, according to a report by news agency PTI.

