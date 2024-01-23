Mumbai: Tension persists in Mira Road post Ram Temple rally; bulldozers act on illegal constructions | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SURESHNAKHUA Mumbai: Bulldozers are taking action on illegal construction.

Authorities took drastic measures to dismantle illegal constructions in Mumbai's Mira Road amid lingering tensions following clashes linked to a Ram Temple rally. The situation escalated when clashes erupted between two communities in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road after a procession commemorating the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya. Responding to the unrest, a significant security force is deployed in the area to maintain order and prevent further incidents of violence.

Heavy security deployment

Naya Nagar area seen an increased security presence, with Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF, MSF, and SRPF patrolling to maintain order.

Violent outburst during procession

The clash originated during a procession celebrating the Ram Temple's opening in Ayodhya. Cars and bikes adorned with saffron flags and 'Jai Shri Ram' inscriptions were attacked with stones, leading to a tense situation.

Detentions following assault

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reveals that 13 individuals were detained for allegedly assaulting a group participating in a vehicle rally in the Mira Bhayander area on the eve of the Ram Temple idol consecration.

Clash details unfold

The clash occurred during a vehicle rally in Naya Nagar around 10:30 pm on Sunday, where participants shouting Lord Ram slogans faced opposition from residents. Firecrackers led to a violent confrontation, resulting in assaults on rally participants and damage to their vehicles.

