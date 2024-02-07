Mumbai: Suspicious boat from Kuwait intercepted near Gateway of India, three detained

Follow us on Image Source : X Boat was intercepted by Mumbai Police

A case was registered against three persons after a patrolling team of Mumbai Police intercepted a boat from Kuwait in the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India. The patrolling team detained them on Tuesday evening.

The officials said the police launched a probe after intercepting the boat with three people on board.

The police registered a case on charges of illegal entry after they arrived in Mumbai on a boat from Kuwait.

According to the officials, prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat which was anchored at the Gateway of India on Tuesday.

The trio, who hail from Tamil Nadu, went to Kuwait two years back for work. They were allegedly ill-treated by their agent who took them to Kuwait following which they escaped from there, the official said.

He said the boat was checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India.

A case was registered against the three persons by the Colaba police in Mumbai under provisions of the Passports Act for illegal entry, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: ED raids premises linked to Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR