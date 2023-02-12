Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Bhandup area, two dead

Mumbai house collapse: Two persons, identified as Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

Mumbai Updated on: February 12, 2023 13:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Bhandup area, 2 dead.

Mumbai house collapse: At least two persons were killed after the portion of a slab of a ground-plus-one floor house collapsed in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Sunday (February 12), a fire official said.

The incident took place at around 9:45 am when repair work was underway at the structure located in the Khindipada area, he added

Two persons, identified as Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

Officials of the fire department, police, and local civic body rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work, he added.

More details are awaited. 

(With agencies inputs)

