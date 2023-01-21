Mumbai: Before PM Modi's rally, man arrested for posing as soldier of Guards Regiment of Army

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The accused was produced in Bandra court on Friday and was sent to police custody till January 24.

Mumbai : Just a day after PM Modi's rally in Mumbai, Police arrested a man for posing as an Army soldier and entering the rally, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place 90 mins before the Prime Minister was to reach the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Police officials said.

According to police, the accused tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the 'Guards Regiment' of the Army. The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on suspicion around 3 pm.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 171, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced in Bandra court on Friday and was sent to police custody till January 24.

Earlier on January 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore in Mumbai.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Prime Minister inaugurated 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. The novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations, and diagnostics completely free, to the people.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi highlighted that this is the first instance when the world is showing faith in the resolve of India. The Prime Minister said that as Indians are eagerly awaiting a developed India, the same optimism for India can be seen in the world.

