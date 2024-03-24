Mumbai: One dead, 4 injured after falling into open drain in Sewri

One person died while four others were injured after falling into an open drain in Mumbai's Sewri, said BMC officials.
The incident occurred while repairing work on the box drain was underway, informed authorities.
This is a breaking news story.
One person died while four others were injured after falling into an open drain in Mumbai's Sewri, said BMC officials.
The incident occurred while repairing work on the box drain was underway, informed authorities.
This is a breaking news story.
Top News
Related Maharashtra News
Latest News