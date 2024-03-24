Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Mumbai: One dead, 4 injured after falling into open drain in Sewri

The incident occurred while repairing work on the box drain was underway, informed BMC officials.

Mumbai: One dead, 4 injured after falling into open drain
One person died while four others were injured after falling into an open drain in Mumbai's Sewri, said BMC officials. 

This is a breaking news story. 

