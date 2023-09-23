Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah takes part in Ganpati festivities at residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday to take part in Ganpati festivities. Shah also visited 'Sagar', the residence of Devendra Fadnavis. The Deputy CM along with state ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar accompanied Shah to Shinde's residence.

Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

The senior BJP leader later visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city's Lalbaug-Chinchpokli belt to offer prayers. Shah, who is also the Union cooperation minister, is in the city to deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial Lecture at Mumbai University.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, a release from the University said.

These leaders will also attend the event

According to an official statement from Mumbai University, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event.

Inamdar, who was one of the founding fathers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Gujarat, is known to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentor.

The Memorial lecture is being organised by the varsity in association with Sahakar Bharati — a pan-India organisation of Co-Operators and Co-Operatives — founded by Inamdar, popularly known as the 'Vakil Saheb' of RSS.

(with inputs from PTI)