Maharashtra: Moving Mercedes Benz catches fire in central Mumbai | WATCH

A Mercedes Benz car caught fire while in motion in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse area on Sunday.

Visuals of the same have come to light where the car can be seen in flames. The car is then burnt to ashes.

According to the driver, smoke began to emanate from the air conditioning duct of the car leading to a sudden explosion.

"The car burned to ashes right in front of my eyes," said the driver.

Traffic has been affected in the area after the traffic police closed off the road following the incident.

