Maratha Quota stir LIVE Updates: CM Eknath Shinde calls up activist Manoj Jarange amid ongoing protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj during a protest march demanding Maratha reservation.

Maratha reservation protest LIVE: The protest by the Maratha community for reservation has turned violent as demonstrators attacked the houses and offices of several lawmakers in the state. At least 13 MSRTC buses have been damaged in the last three days, including four on Monday, leading to the state-run transport corporation taking a decision to shut operations in 30 of its 250 depots. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota issue. Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agitation intensified after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the protest.