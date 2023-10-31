Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
  Maratha Quota stir LIVE Updates: CM Eknath Shinde calls up activist Manoj Jarange amid ongoing protest
Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: October 31, 2023 10:53 IST
Maratha Quota stir
Image Source : PTI Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj during a protest march demanding Maratha reservation.

Maratha reservation protest LIVE: The protest by the Maratha community for reservation has turned violent as demonstrators attacked the houses and offices of several lawmakers in the state. At least 13 MSRTC buses have been damaged in the last three days, including four on Monday, leading to the state-run transport corporation taking a decision to shut operations in 30 of its 250 depots. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota issue. Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agitation intensified after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the protest.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Quota activist Manoj Jarange speaks to CM Eknath Shinde on phone

    Quota activist Manoj Jarange spoke to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the phone. According to the information, the conversation lasted for about 24 minutes.  Jarange is expected to give complete details of the conversation with CM during his press conference later in the day. 

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security beefed up for NCP leaders after Beed incident

    After the incident in Beed, today the police have beefed up the security of all the NCP leaders. Security of the new NCP office (Ajit Pawar faction) located in front of the Ministry in Mumbai has also been increased. Apart from this, police arrangements have also been deployed on the roads around the Chief Minister's bungalow.

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Another MP of Shinde faction tenders his resignation

    Another MP resigned in support of the ongoing fierce protest in Maharashtra. Hemant Godse, MP from the Shinde faction from Nashik, sent his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier on Monday, Hemant Patil, Shinde faction MP from Hingoli, had sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 

    (Inputs by Atul Singh) 

     

  • Oct 31, 2023 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra BJP MLA resigns in support of Maratha quota demand

    A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Beed district in central Maharashtra tendered his resignation from the legislative assembly in support of the Maratha reservation demand. Laxman Pawar, the MLA from Gevrai assembly segment, said the Maratha quota issue is pending for years. “The Maratha quota issue is pending for many years. I extend my support to the demand of the Maratha community.To support the cause, I am tendering my resignation,” Pawar said in a letter sent to legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar.

  • Oct 31, 2023 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Curfew imposed in Dharashiv district as protest turns violent

    A curfew has been imposed in Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, according to the local administration. The assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period, as per an order issued on Monday night by district collector Sachin Ombase. The curfew is imposed under section 144 (2) of the CrPC in the district and will continue till further orders, an official release said. The order will be applicable to schools, colleges and shops in the district, it said.

     

