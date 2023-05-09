Maker of 'The Kerala Story' should be hanged in public: NCP leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women wait at a cinema hall to watch the The Kerala Story film

The Kerala Story Coming down heavily on the makers of the 'The Kerala Story', an NCP leader has alleged that 'a state and its women' are being framed. Controversial film The Kerala Story has been in the news over its take on Islamic State content even calling for its ban. Amid calls for a ban, the Kerala High Court has refused to put a stay on the screening of the movie.

While, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh has made the movie tax-free, West Bengal has banned the movie to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence.”

NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad criticising the movie, said, "Under the name of 'The Kerala Story', a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public."

The Supreme Court meanwhile has agreed to hear on May 15 a plea against the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of the controversial multilingual film "The Kerala Story".