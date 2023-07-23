Maharashtra: 22 deaths in Thane, 13 in Palghar since start of monsoon, orange alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 22 deaths in Thane, 13 in Palghar since start of monsoon

Maharashtra: A total of 22 persons lost their lives in Thane and 13 in Palghar district in rain-related incidents since the start of the monsoon this year. After chairing a review meeting on Saturday, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare gave the information about deaths in his district. Moreover, around 300 persons are lodged in shelters in the district, he said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange alert' for the state. As per the tweet of IMD, the state can witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 24 to July 27.

Deaths due to rain-related incidents

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been stationed in Kalyan since the region is flood-prone. Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI 13 persons have died since the monsoon began.

He also said 399 houses have been partially damaged, while 79 people had to be shifted to a shelter in Vasai. "An NDRF team is stationed in Vasai area of the district to tackle monsoon-related emergencies," Kadam said. While two animals have been electrocuted in Palghar, a total of four animals have perished in floods in Thane during this period, officials said.

State government on alert

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, he said some parts of the state had received average rainfall of 15 to 20 days in a matter of just two to three days.

Weather alerts are being given to the administration of areas where heavy rainfall is expected and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and their state counterpart SDRF were being quickly deployed as and when required, he said.

Heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra

Incidentally, Vidrabha is witnessing heavy rains over the past few days.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.