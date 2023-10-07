Maharashtra: Major train accident averted after boulders found on rail tracks near Pune city

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A probe has been launched following the incident by the RPF and the GRP to identify the miscreants.

Maharashtra: Fortunately a major train accident was averted after the timely detection of boulders on rail tracks by Railway staff. The boulders were found on rail tracks between Akurdi and Chinchwad stations near Pune city on Friday. According to officials, miscreants placed the stones on tracks but they were spotted on time. Shortly after this, the driver of a Mumbai-bound express train coming on the line was alerted, thus averting a tragedy. A probe has been launched following the incident by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to identify the miscreants.

As per the information provided by officials, an alert guard on a Pune-bound suburban train running on the parallel tracks informed the Chinchwad station master after spotting the boulders.

Soon after receiving the information, the station master of Chinchwad alerted the loco pilot (driver) of 16352 UP Nagarcoil-Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Express coming on the tracks. The train was halted until the boulders were removed from the tracks, said the Railway officials.

"Guard Sandip Bhalerao on a Lonavala-Pune suburban train spotted the boulders on the adjacent UP tracks and informed the station master of Chinchwad. The station master immediately contacted the loco pilot of UP Nagarcoil-Mumbai CSMT Express, and the train was halted till the time the boulders were removed," said a senior Railway official.

Timely detection by Railway staff of this act by miscreants averted the possibility of a major tragedy, he stated.

(with inputs from PTI)