'No reason in anyone's mind to doubt...': Fadnavis after Speaker rules Shinde faction real Shiv Sena

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a press conference ahead of the Winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Nagpur.

After Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar's verdict declaring Eknath Shinde's faction as real Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that there is no reason in anyone's mind to doubt the stability of the government. The government will complete its tenure and he heartily congratulates Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his colleagues.

After Speaker's judgment, Fadnavis said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, constitutional and legal procedures were fully followed while forming the government in the state, that is why this government is strong and stable. And we have been saying this from the beginning... the Supreme Court had also clearly stated in its order that there is no need to issue any order to dismiss this government. But, still some people were trying to destabilise the atmosphere in the state by deliberately and repeatedly spreading misconceptions about the government. After the order given by the Speaker of the Assembly today by giving various evidence, there is no reason in anyone's mind to doubt the stability of the government. I repeat, this government will complete its tenure! I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji and his colleagues!"

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said, "...Every citizen of India has the right to approach the Supreme Court & High Court. However, just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned, you have to establish that it is illegal or untenable in the eyes of the law. Your baseless allocations do not substantiate that..."

Uddhav calls it 'murder of democracy'

"The Speaker's order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had clearly said that the Governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision...We will fight this battle further and we have full confidence in the Supreme Court...Supreme Court will not stop without giving complete justice to the people and Shiv Sena...," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"...I think he (speaker Rahul Narvekar) did not understand his responsibilities. Supreme Court provided a framework to be followed and even accepted our nomination of Chief Whip. I think the decision was beyond his understanding. Now we will see if the tribunal is above the Supreme Court...The people of the state do not accept this decision...," he added.

"After this decision, Uddhav will have to go to SC... He is hopeful of getting justice in SC. Ambadas Danve said that we will go to the Supreme Court and challenge this decision. SC had said in Subhash Desai's case that party organisation is important," said Sharad Pawar.

Uddhav's son Aaditya Thackeray said, "...Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our state and the principals and pillars of the constitution... This verdict wasn’t only about Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. This is about our country’s constitution and democracy. We hope the Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and Democracy, against this disgraceful political fixed game."

Soon after the judgement, workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) protested against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar after his Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena ruling.

