Maharashtra: 6 dead, 8 injured in road accident on Mumbai-Nashik highway

At least six people were killed and eight others were injured after a container hit a jeep on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred at around 7.30 a.m. close to Fortunate Inn on the expressway, where previously, as well, numerous mishaps were accounted for.

The passenger vehicle was traveling toward Padgha when it collided with another vehicle coming from Nashik, according to the Padgha police.

The accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the highway. After the mishap, local people rushed the injured to a local healthcare center, where they were proclaimed dead. The state of some of them was supposed to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Chinmayee Vikas Shinde (15), Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple (27), Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50), and Prajwal Shankar Firkhe.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, a passenger was killed and at least 16 others injured when a bus carrying them fell into a deep gorge in Saptashrungi Garh in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

According to the information received, a total of 22 people were traveling in the bus when the accident occurred near "Ganapati Point" in the region.

The injured were rushed to Nanduri and Vani rural hospitals, where they are being treated. Six passengers, including a woman, have been severely injured and referred to the City Hospital. The local residents, police, and other agencies also reached the accident spot and started a rescue operation.

