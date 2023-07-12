Maharashtra: One killed, at least 16 others injured as bus falls into deep gorge in Nashik

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra bus accident

Maharashtra bus accident: In a tragic incident, a passenger was killed and at least 16 others injured when a bus carrying them fell into a deep gorge in Saptashrungi Garh in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

According to the information received, a total of 22 people were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred near "Ganapati Point" in the region.

The injured were rushed to Nanduri and Vani rural hospitals where they are being treated. Six passengers have been severely injured and referred to the City Hospital. The local residents, police and other agencies also reached the accident spot and started a rescue operation.

Following the incident, District guardian minister Dada Bhuse as well as the City SP reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.