Maharashtra NCP crisis: 'Whatever happened is painful, but...' says Supriya Sule after Ajit Pawar revolt

Maharashtra NCP crisis: Maharashtra politics never goes out of the news. Amid name-calling against NCP leader Ajit Pawar who along with party leaders lent their support to the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Supriya Sule said that her relationship with her brother won't change. Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister, while eight other party leaders were inducted as ministers.

Reports suggest that Sule elevation as party working president last month is believed to have triggered Ajit Pawar's revolt. "Whatever happened is painful. Sharad Pawar treated everyone like a family and he is our senior leader, I don't think speaking after his statement will be correct. His response was We are living in a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak for themselves and keep their points. Ajit Pawar's move is his own decision and point of view. My relationship with Ajit Pawar will not change, he will always remain my elder brother. We will rebuild the party," said NCP MP Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt.

"Thoughts and hate are different things, NCP never had hate inside the party or any misunderstanding, Ajit Pawar had different thoughts and we have different ones. We respect our all MLAs. I always speak with party workers & leaders, I spoke with them yesterday also and tomorrow also I will speak with them (Party leaders & members)," Sule added.

'We call them ICE (Income tax, CBI & ED). Most of the time they (National agencies) conduct inquiries of opposition leaders. I never blame those officers who are working there but it was happening from the other side, I call these things ICE'

'BJP is 24×7 in election mood...BJP, which called the NCP a corrupt party, are now welcoming our leaders. How? I don’t want to comment on who will be the candidates of BJP. I will concentrate on my work rather than peeking inside others' life...I am always with NCP and truth, I face these types of challenges every day. This one (Ajit Pawar's revolt) is a new challenge for me.'