Maharashtra: 27-year-old man killed by friends over argument in Nashik, two detained

Two men allegedly killed their 27-year-old friend following an argument over a minor issue in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night in the Shivajinagar area of Satpur in the city. Following the incident, both suspects were taken into custody.

The officials from the Gangapur police station said that the accused have been identified as Samsher Rafiq Sheikh and Deepak Ashok Sonawane. They allegedly murdered the victim, who was known as Vishwakant alias Bablu Bheemrao Patil. "Prima facie, the duo killed Patil as he supported one of their friends during a quarrel among them two days ago. On Sunday, the two accused and Patil were drinking liquor at Carbon Naka when an argument broke out over the issue," an official said.

In a fit of rage, Sheikh allegedly attacked Patil with a sharp weapon. However, later, along with Sonawane, Sheikh took the injured Patil to the hospital. The police officers on duty at the hospital became suspicious of their involvement and interrogated them. As a result of the questioning, the accused admitted to committing the crime, the official said. The police said that a case of murder was registered and the duo was detained and an investigation into the case is on.

