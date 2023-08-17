Maharashtra: Minor girl stabbed to death in Kalyan, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Minor girl murder accused arrested in Kalyan

A minor girl was stabbed atleast eight times by a man while she was returning home with her mother in Maharashtra's Kalyan last evening.

Nearby occupants caught the attacker on spot and later gave him over to the police. The girl was hurried to a hospital where she died during treatment. The motive behind the crime isn't known at this point.

Visuals from the spot showed blood on the stairs of the building. Police have likewise recuperated the knife used in the crime.

Accused Aditya Kamble after stabbing the 12-year-old girl repeatedly, Kamble drank phenyl, a disinfectant, to end his own life. He is being treated at a hospital.

The station house officer at Kolsewadi police station said that Kamble has additionally been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

As indicated by the victim's neighbors, on Wednesday night, Kamble waited at the building where the girl resided for her to get back from her coaching classes.

More details are awaited...

(Reports by Sunil Sharma)