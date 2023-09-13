Maharashtra: Man kills live-in partner in Palghar, wife helps him to dump body

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased Naina Mahat and accused Manohar Shukla

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Maharashtra's Palghar. According to reports, man's wife helped him kill the woman and then dispose off her body in a creek at Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat.

Deceased Naina Mahat had filed a rape case against Manohar Shukla whom she date for over five years, police said. However, things started to go sour after she forced him to Shukla to marry her, when he refused to do so, she filed a rape complaint against him, Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade said.

Mahat who worked in the film industry as a make-up artist and Shukla as a costume designer. After murdering her, 43-year-old Shukla sought his wife's help to stuff the body in a suitcase before it was dumped in the Valsad creek. The incident occurred between August 9.

The case came to light only after Naina's family filed a missing person's complaint with the Naigaon police on August 12. Her sister Jaya who lodged the complaint alleged that Shukla was pressuring Naina to withdraw the complaints filed against him and if she did not do so, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Notably, an abetment to suicide case was lodged against Shukla at another police station in Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits, police said.