Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded Hospital clean toilet amid ourage over deaths, NCP objects

Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded Hospital clean toilet in Maharashtra

Amid outrage over the deaths in a government hospital in Nanded, Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Tuesday made the acting dean of the facility clean a dirty toilet and urinals. The video of the same has gone viral on social media wherein the MP is seen instructing the dean to clean the toilet. "You don't have simple mugs in the toilet and you shout at people who don't use toilets. Do you doctors and the dean behave similarly at your home?" Patil can be heard saying at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

Further, the Shiv Sena leader asked a doctor to get another bucket. "Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?" Patil asked. In the video, the acting dean, SR Wakode, can be seen getting a broom from Patil and being ordered to clean a toilet and some wall-mounted urinals in the hospital. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader was also seen showing anguish at the situation of the hospital.

NCP MP criticises Patil's act

However, Dr Amol Kolhe, NCP MP of the Sharad Pawar faction, has raised an objection to Patil's act. "This is like punishing a monk instead of the thief," Kolhe wrote on 'X', criticising Patil's act. The NCP leader also questioned whether the Maharastra Chief Minister would take any action regarding this.

Deaths in Nanded Hospital

It should be mentioned here that Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded has become the cynosure of criticism after reports surfaced claiming 41 patients died at the facility in 48 hours. According to reports, the deaths include 12 infants, from September 30 to October 2.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the state government had taken the deaths at the Nanded hospital very seriously and assured appropriate action after a detailed inquiry. He also denied the shortages of medicines and staff.

