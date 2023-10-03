After Nanded, 12 deaths at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar govt hospital reported in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar government hospital

After Nanded, 12 people have reportedly died in the government hospital of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. The reason for the deaths is yet to be known. At least 31 patients, including four infants, have died in the past 24 hours at Nanded government hospital in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif visited the GMCH in Nanded on Tuesday and a 3-member doctors team was constituted. In its official statement released on Monday, the Nanded district collectorate said that between September 30 and October 1, a total of 24 deaths were reported at the hospital.

"Among the 12 adults who lost their lives, five were male and seven female. Four adults had heart-related ailments, one was suffering from an unknown poisoning, one had a liver issue, two were kidney patients, and one case was of complications during pregnancy. There were three accident cases," it said. Among the deceased infants, four were brought to the hospital at the last stage, the collectorate statement said.

