Saturday, August 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra government transfers 18 IAS officers in administrative reshuffle

Maharashtra government transfers 18 IAS officers in administrative reshuffle

Maharashtra news: Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Updated on: August 05, 2023 8:01 IST
Maharashtra government, Maharashtra transfers 18 IAS officers, Maharashtra administrative reshuffle,
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra news: The Maharashtra government on Friday (August 4) transferred 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Senior IAS officer Sonia Sethi has been posted as principal secretary of the relief and rehabilitation, and revenue and forest departments.

Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. Manoj Ranade, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration, Mumbai, as per the state government's order.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Cabinet passes resolution to provide free treatment in all govt-run hospitals

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Rs. 20 lakh ganja seized from car’s headlights, indicator in Thane | VIDEO

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News