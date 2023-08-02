Maharashtra: Rs. 20 lakh ganja seized from car’s headlights, indicator in Thane | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Screengrab of ganja seized from car’s headlights, indicator

The Crime Branch team has seized ganja worth Rs.20 lakh from the headlights, and the indicator of a car from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra. Some smugglers, who have been caught smuggling in the style shown in the film Pushpa have also been caught in Thane. It has been learned that the Crime Branch team of Ulhasnagar has arrested two people smuggling ganja drugs in the style of Pushpa film on the Neral-Badalpur road.

When the police searched the vehicle of these smugglers, the accused had cleverly hidden the ganja in many places in the Innova car. The crime branch said that ganja worth about Rs 20 lakh was seized from the arrested accused. The Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shivraj Patil, told the press conference that ganja worth about Rs. 20 lakhs have been seized in this action.

According to the information given by the police, Shekhar Bhavekar and Rajendra Thorve of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that some people were carrying ganja worth lakhs in a Toyota Innova car from the Neral-Badlapur road.

After this, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Ahire, and their team laid a trap in the said area. Two accused were arrested with 61 kg of ganja.

Meanwhile, the police found an Innova car number, MH 06 BF 2628, moving suspiciously. So he immediately stopped the car and checked it, and then 61 kg of Ganja was recovered from different parts of the vehicle, like the headlight and side indicator. In this case, the police have arrested two accused, Ramchandra Shamrao Shinde and Vilas Sitaram Waghe. Significantly, the same way sandalwood was smuggled in the film Pushpa, these accused were also smuggling ganja. Similarly, this gang used to supply drugs as well. The police is on the lookout for the gang leader of these accused.

