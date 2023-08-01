Maharashtra: PM Modi announces to donate prize money of Lokmanya Tilak National Award to Namami Gange project

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BJP PM Modi in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 1) announced to donate the reward money to the Namami Gange project, after he was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at an event in Pune.

"I have decided to donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project. I want to dedicate this award to 140 crore people of the country,” PM Modi said calling it a “memorable moment”.

He paid floral tribute to Lokmanya Tilak.

“I pay my respect to both (freedom fighter) Lokmanya Tilak and (social reformer) Anna Bhau Sathe. The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words,” he said.

'The vision of 'Vyavastha Nimaan se Sanstha Nirmaan', 'Sanstha Nirmaan se Vyakti Nirmaan', 'Vyakti Nirmaan se Rasthra Nirmaan' acts like a roadmap for building the nation. India is diligently following this roadmap, today," he added.

PM invokes Savarkar

The Prime Minister invoked Veer Savarkar during his address after being conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award while NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on stage.

Pawar was the chief guest at the event in which the Prime Minister was conferred with the prestigious award.

“Lokmanya had the vision of understanding the youth's capabilities. He wanted Savarkar to go abroad and get educated and work for freedom after returning to the country,” PM Modi said.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's ally Rahul Gandhi has attacked Savarkar on numerous occasions over his alleged mercy petition to the British administration. However, Sharad Pawar praised Savarkar calling him "progressive". Pawar had advised Rahul Gandhi not to speak on Savarkar which is an emotional issue for ally Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister today shook hands with Pawar before the ceremony and was seen having a candid conversation with the NCP chief, first time after the recent NCP split caused due to Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition over the change of names of places and said, “If we change the names of the roads from foreign invaders to Indian heroes, some people start voicing against it.”

Eknath Shinde lauds PM Modi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauded PM Modi and said, "It is a matter of pride for us when leaders of other countries take his (PM Modi's) autograph and respect him. Some call him boss and some touch his feet."

The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to the state.

