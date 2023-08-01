Maharashtra: Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress leader and former minister, named as Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick Mumbai Updated on: August 01, 2023 12:06 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar
Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY WADETTIWAR Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday (August 1) announced to name party leader Vijay Wadettiwar as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The party high command has conveyed the decision to CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar to be named as LOP in Maharashtra assembly, Congress High Command has conveyed to CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat that Wadettiwar's name be proposed for LoP post,” Maharashtra Congress said.

Vijay Wadettiwar who has been named as the LoP is a former minister.

The post of the LoP went vacant after Ajit Pawar, who previously held the office, jumped ship to join the Maharashtra government on July 2 along with eight other NCP MLAs.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led NDA government.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

